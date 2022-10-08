Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Airspan Networks Stock Up 5.5 %

MIMO stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airspan Networks will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $28,976.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,400.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,225 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Airspan Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

