Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Shares of BRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

