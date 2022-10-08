CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 64,811 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

