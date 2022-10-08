Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Shares of EQR opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $5,380,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 849,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

