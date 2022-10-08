Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

