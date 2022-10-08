Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of CPE opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

