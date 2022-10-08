Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Price Performance

Koppers stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 153,118 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $2,106,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Koppers by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 86.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

