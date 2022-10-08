Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.94%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

