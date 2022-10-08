First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 709 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

