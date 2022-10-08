KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,472 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,661,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KEY stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

