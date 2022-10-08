Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.65

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Diversey Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Diversey by 237.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Diversey by 254.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in Diversey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

