NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.54

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 43 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

