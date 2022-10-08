Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.07

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.07 and last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 1667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.39.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.