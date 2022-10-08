Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.70

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$51.70 and last traded at C$51.72, with a volume of 134789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.29.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$24.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.