Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.75

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 4116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $294.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 567,693 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Amundi boosted its position in Vista Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Vista Energy by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 408,758 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

