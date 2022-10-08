Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

NYSE CC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

