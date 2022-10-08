Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

