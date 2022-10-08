Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

