Wells Fargo & Company Trims Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Target Price to $41.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

