Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Workday stock opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.48. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

