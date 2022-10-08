CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $104.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

