Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Price Performance

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.