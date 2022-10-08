Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $401,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 511.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 687,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NRG stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.