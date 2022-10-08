Private Advisor Group LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

