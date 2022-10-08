Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

