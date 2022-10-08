Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 19,468 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

