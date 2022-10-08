Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $881.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $919.37 and a 200 day moving average of $884.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.