Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Survey

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.56 $695.96 million $2.79 56.95

Profitability

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies.

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems 23.61% 32.06% 19.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technologies and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cadence Design Systems 0 5 8 0 2.62

Rubicon Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 437.63%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $192.54, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Rubicon Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. The company also offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

