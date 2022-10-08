Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,683 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $98,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $36,989,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $24,896,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 2.8 %

SH stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.