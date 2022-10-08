AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

AVB stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.01 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

