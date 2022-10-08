iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMK stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.