Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $450,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $54.98 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $62.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

