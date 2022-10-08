Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,923 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 666,652 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 389,489 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 881,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,899,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,856,000.

KBE stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

