Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 24,441 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

