Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 595.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,565,000 after buying an additional 3,464,269 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $25.12 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

