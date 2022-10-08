Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $47.29 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

