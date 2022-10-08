Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.48%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

