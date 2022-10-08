Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $660,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09.

