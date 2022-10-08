PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Cut to $35.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PACW. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PACW opened at $22.87 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.