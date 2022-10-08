The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.38.
Shares of PNC opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.
In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
