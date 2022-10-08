The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

