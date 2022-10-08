Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

