Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price to $45.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.8 %

SCCO opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

