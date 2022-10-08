Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Simon Property Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

