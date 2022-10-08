Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Simon Property Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

