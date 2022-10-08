Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.87.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.