Hovde Group Cuts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $19.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

TSLX opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 103.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

