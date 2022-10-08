Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

AROW stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $477.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.61. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.