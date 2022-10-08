Truist Financial Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $140.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.13.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $93.73 and a 12 month high of $188.88.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after buying an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amedisys by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,004,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

