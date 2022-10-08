Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

