Stephens Begins Coverage on Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,296 shares of company stock worth $493,577 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.