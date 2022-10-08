Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 115.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.56 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 671.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,126.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,140. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.