Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,149,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,239,775.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 881,500 shares of company stock worth $7,282,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.